When Asked If She Supported The Black Lives Matter Movement, Nancy Pelosi Says, ‘All Lives Matter’

Mike Brest | Reporter

Speaker Pelosi was asked if she supports the Black Lives Matter movement by a student during her town hall event at Trinity University in Washington, D.C., on Friday.

WATCH:

“Another question from a student. Shelly Ward, a senior studying journalism and media studies. Shelly, what’s your question?” MSNBC host Joy Reid stated.

“Congratulations on the election,” Ward said before asking, “Do you support the Black Lives Matter movement?” (RELATED: Nancy Pelosi Excuses Rashida Tlaib’s ‘Impeach That Motherf**ker’ Comment)

“Well, I support the recognition that black lives matter, for sure. And I have incorporated that in many of my statements. I think all lives matter, yes,” Pelosi responded. “But there has — we really have to redress past grievances in terms of how we have addressed the African-American community. I had a real privilege yesterday to address the swearing-in of the new black caucus members.”

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 03: Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) smiles after receiving the gavel from Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R) (R-CA) following her election as the next Speaker of the House during the first session of the 116th Congress at the U.S. Capitol January 03, 2019 in Washington, DC. Under the cloud of a partial federal government shutdown, Pelosi reclaimed her former title as speaker and her fellow Democrats took control of the House of Representatives for the second time in eight years.(Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

“At least eight new members were elected from places that are not majority-black communities. So this was a real breakthrough,” she continued. “So I think that we’re all, you know, working together to make sure that every part of our community — whether it’s the immigrant community, whether it’s the black community, whether it’s the women’s community and the rest — not only matter but rule.”

Pelosi became the Speaker of the House for the second time on Thursday.

