Read Penn State QB Trace McSorley’s Emotional Goodbye Letter After Finishing His College Career

Penn State quarterback Trace McSorley had an emotional message to share following the conclusion of his college playing days.

The electric dual-threat QB recently posted several photos of himself with his teammates and wrote the following on Instagram:

A brotherhood unlike any other. Extremely blessed and honored to have put on the most iconic uniform in college football for the last 5 years. Thank you to all my teammates that made my journey completely unforgettable. To the fans, thank you for the support you have shown the team through the darkest times and the love you gave us in our brightest hour. To the coaches, thank you for giving me an opportunity to live out one dream while pursuing another. I’m sad to close this chapter but also extremely excited for what’s to come! #WeAre always and forever 9 out

There’s no question at all that McSorley left a massive mark on Penn State football and helped the program get back on top after it was engulfed by the Sandusky scandal.

The man was a pure gunslinger under center and had all the talent necessary to make him a star at the college level. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

Trust me, watching him play against my Badgers might have been painful, but he was still a lot of fun to watch work his magic.

He finished his career with 77 touchdowns and passed for nearly 10,000 yards, which is just a ton.

Now, we’ll find out what kind of career he can have at the next level. He doesn’t exactly have an NFL body or the height you see in most pro quarterbacks.

However, he can make and extend plays with his feet, which is becoming a bigger and bigger part of the pro game.

He had one hell of a career at PSU, and I hope he’s able to find similar success at the next level.

