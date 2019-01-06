Celebrate Camille Rowe’s Birthday With Her Most Stunning Shots [SLIDESHOW]

January 7 is Camille Rowe’s birthday.

The French model, actress, and fashion icon turns 32 years old today and has become one of the most popular models in the industry.

Born Camille Rowe-Pourcheresse, Camille Rowe was discovered as a model and dancer at the famous Le Lido burlesque club in France. Since she lived in Paris, it was not hard for her to make a transition into the fashion and modeling industry, and Rowe took to it quickly.

She soon began modeling for high brow labels, including Coach, Chloe, Dior, Rag & Bone, Ralph Lauren, and Gap. She also walked and modeled in the 2017 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. (RELATED: Here’s How Many People Watched The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show)

Rowe has certainly cashed in on her successful career and is estimated to be worth north of $6 million, according to estimates from 2018.

With one look at her Instagram, it’s not hard to understand why. Check out some of her best photos below.