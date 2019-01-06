Gutfeld Lists 3 Things ‘Blander Than Mitt Romney’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld listed three things “blander than Mitt Romney” in a Saturday night comedic takedown of the Utah senator following his Washington Post op-ed criticizing President Donald Trump.

“[O]n balance, [Trump’s] conduct over the past two years, particularly his actions this month, is evidence that the president has not risen to the mantle of the office,” Romney wrote in the Tuesday op-ed titled, “The president shapes the public character of the nation. Trump’s character falls short.”

WATCH:

“And what a scoop it was,” Gutfeld said of the op-ed on his Saturday night Fox News show. “He bravely stated that Trump is rude, divisive, and mean, something he must have learned groveling for that secretary of state job.” (RELATED: Lou Dobbs Rips ‘Treacherous Fool’ Romney: ‘I Can’t Believe The People of Utah Elected This Creep)

“But that’s our Mitt, the opposite of Trump — flat, boring and kind of clueless,” he continued.

The Fox News host then proceeded to name three things “blander than Mitt Romney.” He listed melba toast, drywall, and two Mitt Romneys.

“That same media who made him out to be a Mormon Hitler thinks he’s brave and that’s gotta feel good, Mitt thinks,” Gutfeld added. “People like him, finally. No, they still think you’re a fool, but now you’re a useful one.”

“Poor Mitt, as handsome as ever but slower than molasses on crutches.”

