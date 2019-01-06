Imagine Dragons Performing At The College Football National Championship Game Is Stupid

Imagine Dragons is the halftime act Monday night during the national title game between Alabama and Clemson, and choosing them is an atrocious decision.

Let me be crystal clear here. I love college football and I don’t necessarily have anything against Imagine Dragons.

However, I have a massive problem with the band being the halftime show for the national championship game. They literally don’t represent college football or the fanbase at all. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

In between halves of a great game, I damn sure don’t want to be watching Imagine Dragons. I just don’t. Maybe that makes me a bad guy, but I think most people will agree.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Football (@alabamafbl) on Jan 6, 2019 at 10:37am PST

You know who should be doing the halftime show? George Strait. That’s a guy who football fans can come together around, and I’m willing to bet every penny I have that most fans of the sport also love his music.

I haven’t ran any scientific polls, but I’m confident in my proclamation.

Did we all forget what Imagine Dragons was like during their time performing for NHL fans? It wasn’t pretty at all.

It was like a “Game of Thrones” episode, and nobody wants that before a big sports game.

As much as I love college football, this decision is simply mind-boggling to me. Give somebody that the fans want and reflects the fanbase.

Imagine Dragons doesn’t even come close to doing that. Shame on everybody involved in this decision. They massively screwed up, and I might never forgive them.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter