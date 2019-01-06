Jimmy Carter’s Defense Secretary Dies At 91

Former Secretary of Defense Harold Brown passed away Friday at the age of 91.

Once a nuclear physicist, Brown served as head of the Department of Defense during the Cold War and the Iran Hostage Crisis. He is also widely credited with helping develop America’s Nuclear arsenal. (RELATED: Here’s Who Could Replace Mattis At The Pentagon)

STATEMENT FROM FORMER U.S. PRESIDENT JIMMY CARTER ON PASSING OF HAROLD BROWN pic.twitter.com/L82EJIzQjO — The Carter Center (@CarterCenter) January 6, 2019

“Harold Brown was one of the best-qualified and most effective defense secretaries who ever served our nation,” Former President Jimmy Carter said in a statement. “Rosalynn and I extend condolences to his family and many friends and colleagues.”

This evening we are mourning the loss of former Secretary of Defense Harold Brown. https://t.co/M1m5khOtvk pic.twitter.com/Huk0saT2G8 — Acting SecDef Pat Shanahan (@DepSecDef) January 6, 2019



“It is with deep sadness that I extend my condolences on the passing of former Secretary of Defense Harold Brown,” acting Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan said in a statement. “Dr. Brown led a remarkable life, first as an academic and scientist, and then as a public servant.”

In addition to his time as defense secretary, Brown also served as secretary of the Air Force and president of the California Institute of Technology.

