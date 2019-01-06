Liz Cheney Condemns Freshman Dem For Using Impeachment As A Political Tool

Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney reprimanded Democratic Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan on Sunday for using impeachment as a political club against President Donald Trump.

“I think that the key thing about what we heard from the congresswoman this week is the fact that she’s very focused on a politically motivated impeachment,” Cheney told George Stephanopoulos on ABC’s “This Week.”

Hours after the freshman Democrat was sworn into Congress on Thursday, she was recorded vowing to go after Trump. Referring to the president, Tlaib told a crowd of left-wing supporters that she is going to go in and “impeach the motherf****r.”

“We’ve all got to look at exactly what the Democrats plan to do here,” Cheney continued. “You have Speaker [of the House Nancy] Pelosi, in her remarks accepting the speakership, talking about the importance of working across the aisle to get things done and then just a mere few hours later you had video of Congresswoman Tlaib.”

Democratic leaders have largely shied away from opining on any impeachment proceedings as they wait for special counsel Robert Mueller to issue his report in the investigation into Russian collusion. As of yet, there is no evidence Trump committed any wrongdoing. (RELATED: Liz Cheney Fires Back After Bernie Sanders Angered Over Her Attack On Socialism)

“Look, I think that at the end of the day they need to understand and recognize that impeachment is not a political thing, that it never should be, that it tears at the very fabric of our Constitution if it is,” Cheney said. “To be pronouncing on that issue of just having been sworn in without having any evidence at all can’t be anything but political.”

Cheney was elected as the Republican conference chair in November, making her the party’s third-ranking member and the only female in the party to hold a leadership position.

