Los Angeles Chargers Running Back Melvin Gordon Pranks Uber Driver

Los Angeles Chargers star Melvin Gordon recently pulled off a great prank on an Uber driver.

The Wisconsin Badgers legend is in Baltimore for his playoff game Sunday against the Ravens, and he apparently couldn’t pass up the opportunity to provide some laughs to his Instagram live audience.

Gordon baited his driver, who appeared to be knowledgeable about football, into ripping on the Chargers. The entire time, the man driving the Uber never recognized that the man in his backseat is an NFL star.

How did this Uber driver, who clearly knows football, not recognize Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (@MelvinGordon25) when discussing the team? There aren’t exactly a ton of guys with Gordon’s size walking around on this planet. pic.twitter.com/INE1hgZf14 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 5, 2019

Two very quick observations here. First, that’s just some good clean fun on Gordon’s behalf. No hard feelings or anything of that nature. It was just the driver and his pure honesty. Apparently, he doesn’t think the Chargers have a hope today against the Ravens. That’s why we play the game.

Secondly, and this is the important one, how the hell did the driver not recognize Gordon? I’m not saying he should have known specifically who he was, but he should have been able to reasonably guess that he was an NFL player. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

Gordon is absolutely huge. There aren’t many humans on the planet his size.

At the very least, the driver should have had some idea the monster of a human being in the back seat was probably an athlete. Again, Gordon’s size isn’t something you see on a regular basis.

All around, great prank by the Chargers star. Well done, Melvin. Well done.

