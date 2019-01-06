North Dakota State’s Football Team Wins Seventh National Title In Eight Years

Your first name

The North Dakota State Bison won their seventh national title in eight years Saturday with a 38-24 win over Eastern Washington.

The FCS powerhouse continued its absolutely insane run of national championships, and they looked damn good doing it. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

You can check out the highlights below.

Another one comin’ home to Titletown. pic.twitter.com/2Z5kaunBOd — NDSU Football (@NDSUfootball) January 6, 2019

Most people really don’t seem to understand just how great NDSU is at football. Yes, everybody knows about Carson Wentz, but it goes way further.

The Bison have regularly beat FBS teams, including big time programs like Iowa, Iowa State and Kansas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by North Dakota State Football (@ndsu_fb) on Jan 5, 2019 at 2:06pm PST

I don’t know why any major FBS team would ever schedule the Bison at this point. They’re simply too good for a lot of FBS teams to beat, and teams in the FCS obviously can’t hang with them.

Seven championships in eight years is one hell of an amazing run. It’s really too bad they don’t get a lot more attention because the Bison have one of the best football products in America right now.

Anybody with eyes can see that’s a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by North Dakota State Football (@ndsu_fb) on Jan 5, 2019 at 2:00pm PST

It’s been one hell of a run. Now we’ll have to wait and see if they’ll have eight titles in nine years at this point next season.