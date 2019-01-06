PREVIEW: Here’s What Fans Need To Know About The Clemson Vs. Alabama National Championship Game

The college football title game is Monday night between Alabama and Clemson, and it should be an epic ride.

Every single college football fan in America has spent the past year waiting for today. This is a date that we circle on our calendars as soon as the site location and time of the game are announced. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

Well, it’s game day, and the Tigers and the Crimson Tide will line up against each other at 8:00 EST on ESPN.

I can’t wait for this game. It features Dabo Swinney and Nick Saban, two of the greatest coaches in the game, strategizing against each other. The teams are loaded with NFL talent and there’s no question they’re the two best teams in the game.

The Tigers vs. the Crimson Tide should be absolutely epic.

It’s Heisman finalist Tua Tagovailoa under center for the Tide, and likely the first overall pick in the 2021 draft, Trevor Lawrence, will be slinging it for Clemson.

What more could you possibly want if you’re a football fan? It’s a rare situation to get two teams with two superstar quarterbacks battling it out.

Who will win? I honestly have no idea, and I’m not overly confident in the Tide beating Clemson three out of the last four times.

Hell, let me just punch my ticket. I’m taking Clemson for the win and the national title! Sometimes being a man is about calling your shot, and that’s exactly what I just did.

Don’t let me down, Dabo!

Sound off in the comments with who you’re taking, and let’s all enjoy a great game.

