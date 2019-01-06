Susan Collins Wants Senate To Take Up House-Approved Funding Bill

Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins wants the Senate to take up a government funding bill that recently passed the House of Representatives.

The newly Democratic-led House passed a bill on Thursday night to re-open the government without funding for President Trump’s desired border wall. The bill passed mostly along party lines, with seven Republicans voting with Democrats. (RELATED: The House Passes Bills To Reopen The Government Without Wall Funding)

WATCH: Chuck Todd asks Sen. Susan Collins (R-Maine) if it’s time for the White House to move forward on stalled shutdown negotiations. #MTP@SenatorCollins: “It is not a sign of weakness to try to figure out a middle ground” pic.twitter.com/aaNSLaMR58 — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 6, 2019



“I’m frustrated that we’ve gotten to this point,” Collins told Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “It’s not a sign of weakness to figure out a middle ground. I think that both sides need to indicate a willingness to listen and to compromise.”

Republican Senate Majority leader Mitch McConnell has repeatedly stated that the Senate will not take up any bill that doesn’t have Trump’s support, and the president has been adamant that he will not sign off on any bill that doesn’t include funding for a wall at the southern border.

Collins is the second Republican senator to call for the Senate to pass a bill to re-open the government, even without the $5 billion for border security the White House has requested. Colorado Senator Cory Gardner has also called for the Senate to pass a temporary funding bill.

Both Collins and Gardner are expected to face tough races in 2020 when both are up for reelection in Democrat-leaning states.

Follow William Davis on Twitter