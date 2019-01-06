HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Commit Graham Mertz Sets Touchdown Record In All-American Bowl

Incoming Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz balled out Saturday at the All-American bowl.

The game, which features the best high school players in America, was absolutely dominated by the young gunslinger. He tossed a record five touchdowns against the best defensive recruits in the country.

The highlights of Mertz slicing and dicing it up are incredible. The kid’s arm is a thing of beauty. (RELATED: The Wisconsin Badgers End The 2018 Football Season With A Glorious Blowout Win)

Throwing seven completions and having five of them go for touchdowns is a hell of an accomplishment.

My beloved Badgers haven’t had an elite quarterback since the days of Russell Wilson, and we all remember just how elite that Wisconsin team was with the future NFL star under center.

Since then, we haven’t even had anything close. Well, it looks like Mertz is the answer to the prayers that we’ve had for years at this point.

 

To quote the great Herb Brooks, that kid can flat-out play. Mertz needs to be given every single opportunity possible to play from day one.

I’m not anti-Alex Hornibrook, but he’s got his own injuries to deal with right now. There’s no guarantee he’ll even be back for his senior year.

Let Mertz get as many reps as possible in the spring and summer. If he’s got enough juice in the tank as a true freshman, then Paul Chryst should play him immediately.

 

Wisconsin is one great quarterback away from a national title run. We’ve got everything else we need. The only thing we’re missing is an elite athlete and passer under center.

I have a feeling that’ll all change the moment Mertz arrives on campus.

