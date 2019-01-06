HIGHLIGHTS: Wisconsin Commit Graham Mertz Sets Touchdown Record In All-American Bowl

Incoming Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz balled out Saturday at the All-American bowl.

The game, which features the best high school players in America, was absolutely dominated by the young gunslinger. He tossed a record five touchdowns against the best defensive recruits in the country.

A Badger balling on the big stage Congrats to Graham Mertz on winning All-American Bowl MVP, throwing for a record five touchdown passes and also breaking the game’s yards record ( via @19AllAmerican)#OnWisconsin // #Badgers pic.twitter.com/kKCdyOoXet — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) January 5, 2019

The highlights of Mertz slicing and dicing it up are incredible. The kid’s arm is a thing of beauty. (RELATED: The Wisconsin Badgers End The 2018 Football Season With A Glorious Blowout Win)

QB Graham Mertz has the All-American Bowl record with five touchdown passes. He asked his coach to come back out for one more series and delivered again. pic.twitter.com/RFXDiaHLHc — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) January 5, 2019

Graham Mertz throws his fourth touchdown of the All-American Bowl. Easy pitch and catch here, but Mertz has been fantastic all day. pic.twitter.com/A9iWwkTyXF — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) January 5, 2019

“Mertz has not thrown a bad ball yet.” Wisconsin QB signee Graham Mertz is out here in the All-American Bowl dropping dimes. pic.twitter.com/DXOSyRhBr4 — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) January 5, 2019

QB Graham Mertz throws his third touchdown pass of the first half in the All-American Bowl. Big day for Mertz on a big stage. He’ll be on Wisconsin’s campus in about a week. pic.twitter.com/qHXytsNdUL — Jesse Temple (@jessetemple) January 5, 2019

Throwing seven completions and having five of them go for touchdowns is a hell of an accomplishment.

My beloved Badgers haven’t had an elite quarterback since the days of Russell Wilson, and we all remember just how elite that Wisconsin team was with the future NFL star under center.

Since then, we haven’t even had anything close. Well, it looks like Mertz is the answer to the prayers that we’ve had for years at this point.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Jan 5, 2019 at 5:11pm PST

To quote the great Herb Brooks, that kid can flat-out play. Mertz needs to be given every single opportunity possible to play from day one.

I’m not anti-Alex Hornibrook, but he’s got his own injuries to deal with right now. There’s no guarantee he’ll even be back for his senior year.

Let Mertz get as many reps as possible in the spring and summer. If he’s got enough juice in the tank as a true freshman, then Paul Chryst should play him immediately.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Graham Mertz (@graham_mertz5) on Nov 23, 2018 at 4:57pm PST

Wisconsin is one great quarterback away from a national title run. We’ve got everything else we need. The only thing we’re missing is an elite athlete and passer under center.

I have a feeling that’ll all change the moment Mertz arrives on campus.

Follow David Hookstead on Twitter