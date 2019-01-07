College Football Playoff Committee Executive Director Discusses Potential Expansion

College Football Playoff Executive Director Bill Hancock doesn’t sound eager to expand the field.

Expanding the playoff field has been a major topic this season after Notre Dame and Oklahoma both got trounced in their respective semi-final games. However, it seems like the playoff committee is more than satisfied with the current setup. (RELATED: Clemson Rocks Notre Dame To Advance To The Title Game. The Highlights Are Insane)

Hancock said the following Saturday when discussing potential changes, according to the New York Post:

We’re all happy to hear discussion, but four has been very good for college football. People didn’t like the BCS, but people really like the College Football Playoff. It’s way different. … Go play a good schedule, win your games, and you’re going to be in the discussion.

Why? Why can’t we have nice things? Why does the whole world seem to be against this obvious decision? It just doesn’t make sense to me.

If I can’t appeal to the powerbroker’s love of the game, then I guess I’ll appeal to their wallets. Hey idiots, the more games you have, the more money you make.

That should raise their interest because everyone knows the NCAA cares more about money than just about anything else.

If you add more playoff games, the cash will only continue to increase. I’m not in this for the love of money.

I’m in it because I love football, but clearly arguing from that angle just isn’t going to work. So, I guess we’re all just greedy people now. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

I thought we could all unite over our love of college football. Clearly, I was wrong. It just always has to be about the money. I thought we were better than this, but at this point, I’m willing to do whatever works.

Shame on Hancock and everybody else that’s ruining my fun.

