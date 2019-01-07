Daymond John To R. Kelly: ‘Kill Yourself While In Jail’

This shark is hungry.

“Shark Tank” star Daymond John issued a very clear, very strong message to defamed music star R. Kelly on Monday after watching the Lifetime docu-series, “Surviving R. Kelly,” which chronicles the star’s rise to fame and his alleged involvement with a sex cult and pedophilia.

The premiere of the documentary must have really affected Daymond John, so he hopped on Twitter and made his feelings very clear.

“Watching # SurvivingRKelley. I am so sick to my damn stomach!” he wrote. “Hey @rkelly, please don’t take your life now that we all know how fucking disgusting you are. Thats way too easy! Make amends with the victims and the families, serve your time and then kill yourself while in jail.”

Talk about a spicy tweet.

Daymond John’s not the only one questioning R. Kelly. Jada Pinkett Smith chimed in on Twitter too, asking on Sunday why his music continues not only to stay on the air but also to spike in popularity. (RELATED: R. Kelly’s Fans Rally Support Following Shocking Sexual Abuse Allegations)

How is it that R Kelly’s music sales have spiked (substantially) since the release of the docuseries Surviving R Kelly? I need some help in understanding. What am I missing??? pic.twitter.com/pysqVxLzyi — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) January 6, 2019

R. Kelly has maintained his innocence throughout the rash of allegations levied against him over the past year. He was acquitted of 21 child pornography charges by a grand jury in 2008.

