Democrats Try To Claim Morality Is On Their Side

On today’s Daily Daily Caller Podcast, we point out the hypocrisy of Democrats. Many of them, who’ve spent decades slamming Republicans by saying “You can’t legislate morality,” are now trying to use morality as a justification for open borders and socialism. Meanwhile, another liberal race-hustle fell apart and a liberal columnist tried to excuse the anti-Semitism of the Women’s March. Plus, a Florida man was arrested for assaulting his dad with a slice of pizza.

Listen to the show:

Nancy Pelosi triples down on the idea that a border wall is somehow immoral, but doesn’t explain why. A Democratic Congressman was asked to explain it and, unsurprisingly, he couldn’t.

Suddenly the Democratic Party is all about morality, as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez claims government spending on her socialist fantasies is a moral issue too. It wasn’t all that long ago this party was proclaiming that government couldn’t legislate morality. Now they’re trying to convince people that their agenda is the only moral path forward. You can’t make this stuff up.

Liberals thought they had another “hate crime” on their hands in the tragic murder of a 7-year-old girl in Texas. Activists put out the word that a racist white man had gunned down a black child, only that wasn’t the truth. A few days after the murder, activists received information that the killers were black men, but that didn’t stop the race hustle. It wasn’t until the arrest and alleged admission to the shooting that the story changed. Now the original lie is being memory-holed.