Eagles Star Chris Long Found His Brother On The Sidelines After The Bears Lost. Here’s What He Told Him

Shortly after the Eagles’ shocking win against the Bears on Sunday night, Eagles defensive end Chris Long went to the Bears’ sideline and found his brother, Kyle Long.

Kyle Long, who plays guard for the Bears, may have just suffered a crushing last-second defeat after kicker Cody Parkey hit the uprights to lose the game 16-15, but it was his family ties that seemed to bring him back to earth. (RELATED: Chris Long Explains Why He Won’t Visit The White House)

View this post on Instagram Happy 4th from the Long boys #home #huddle A post shared by Chris Long (@laflamablanca95) on Jul 4, 2018 at 4:56pm PDT

Chris Long waded through the crowd of celebration and heartbreak to find his brother and tell him he loved him.

“I love you. I’m so proud of you,” Long can be heard telling his brother on video captured by ESPN host and reporter Dianna Russini.

WATCH:

Watch this video of Chris Long telling his brother he loves him #Eagles #beats pic.twitter.com/24PBRz6Wv9 — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) January 7, 2019

Chris Long has got to be one of the best guys in the NFL. He runs a wildly successful foundation that benefits everyone from veterans to kids in underprivileged neighborhoods. He also donated his salary from last season to needy schools in Philadelphia. It’s hard to surpass how much work this guy does off the field, and even better to see how close he keeps his family.

