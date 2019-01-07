Morning Mirror: Esquire Writer Attacks Chuck Todd On Sen. Warren In Profanity-Laden Rant

Quote of the Day:

“….The Fake News Media in our Country is the real Opposition Party. It is truly the Enemy of the People! We must bring honesty back to journalism and reporting!”

—President Trump on Monday at 8:31 a.m.

The media isn’t always bad — is it?

“The media collectively benefits from good-faith criticism—there’s plenty we don’t cover enough or cover well—but the bad-faith kind can create a terrible and damaging cynicism. A belief that everything is bad all the time and getting worse.” — Nick Confessore, NYT.

Piers Morgan goes after vegans in the new year

“If you must insist on doing #Veganuary2019 #DryJanuary2019 or any of the other blatheringly boring #January bullsh*t things that everyone immediately gives up in #February … can you at least for the love of God desist from banging on about it 24/7? Torture yourself – not me.” — Piers Morgan, columnist, The Daily Mail. Morgan is nothing if not outspoken. He also thinks Ariana Grande shouldn’t use nudity to sell records.

CNN’s Ana Navarro sticks up for Rep. Ocasio-Cortez

“Like most, I’d never heard of @AOC. Then, she beat Crowley & Right Wing obsessed over her. They picked on her clothes, teeth, humble origins and college dancing. She rose. They pounced on any small mis-step & called her ‘little girl’. She rose. Today, @AOC reached 2M followers.” — Ana Navarro, political analyst, CNN, Telemundo, co-host, ABC’s The View.

Just this morning, Navarro was also seething about getting through TSA…

“It took someone I know, 1 hour 20 minutes to get thru TSA at MIA this morning. If u think a partial shutdown won’t cause chaos & pain not only to some federal workers, but also to regular Americans & the economy, you’re wrong. And if you think Trump can relate, you’re dead wrong.”

Justice Sotomayor inspired AOC’s red lips, hoops

“Lip+hoops were inspired by Sonia Sotomayor, who was advised to wear neutral-colored nail polish to her confirmation hearings to avoid scrutiny. She kept her red. Next time someone tells Bronx girls to take off their hoops, they can just say they’re dressing like a Congresswoman.” — Rep. Alexandria-Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.).

FNC’s Chris Wallace: Jonah Goldberg needs a haircut

“One of the first things Chris Wallace said to me this morning: ‘You need a haircut.'” — Jonah Goldberg, NationalReviewOnline.

Meghan McCain offers compassion to Kathy Griffin

“Politics and mistakes completely put aside – human to human, I am so sorry Kathy. Praying for you and your delightful mother whom I watched on your reality show. There is truly nothing more excruciating than what you’re doing right now, it is hell. I wish both of you peace.” — Meghan McCain, co-host, ABC’s The View. Comedian and Trump hater Kathy Griffin went into a long weekend tweeting outpouring about her mother, who has dementia.

Eric Trump blocks Ann Coulter

“EricTrump appears to no longer follow @AnnCoulter.” — Trump Alert. ⁦

Keith Ellison accuser receives warnings about Ellison

“I’ve received so many confidential messages, regarding abuse and bullying award others at the hands of Keith Ellison. Every single one has told me to protect my family from Keith & his people. There is so much fear that keep others from speaking out.” — Karen Monahan. (RELATED: Keith Ellison admits he called girlfriend a ‘b*tch’)

Liberal journo lashes out at NBC’s Chuck Todd

“Chuck Todd just said that Senator Professor Warren might have lost her outsider cred because ‘she’s been here for a while. It’s her second term.’ Her second term is one fcking day old. Jesus.” — Charles Pierce, Esquire. On Friday, Warren was spotted at Reagan National Airport at a Mexican eatery on her way to Iowa.

VICE political reporter says using 23andMe was ‘creepy’

“I admit that doing a 23andme to see if I’m 99% or 100% jewish was prly a mistake (I’m 99%) but did you know as well as pharmaceutical cos begging for permission to use my DNA for research, random users can also request access to my report??? It’s very creepy!” — Eve Peyser, VICE.

Fashion Patrol assesses Spacey’s court attire

“What is that shirt?” —Sonny Bunch, Washington Free Beacon, on the shirt actor Kevin Spacey wore to court on Nantucket.

Gossip Roundup

TMZ: House of Cards star Kevin Spacey faces judge in Nantucket courtroom for groping an underage guy. He doesn’t enter a plea. Here.

NYP‘s Page Six: Satan also inspired the actor to assault his mom and sis — Liz Cheney goes to town on Christian Bale‘s nasty rant about ex-Veep Dick Cheney at the Golden Globes. Here.

A new publication arrives: The Bulwark

“In this age, it is vital for thought leaders to propel the development of the conservative movement, free from tribalism and dedicated to limited government, individual freedom, strong defense, and an honest republic,” said Charlie Sykes. “We’re excited for The Bulwark to be a new home for these ideas, helping shape the national debate on the issues important to every American.”

—Charlie Sykes, editor-in-chief of The Bukwark and a NBC/MSNBC contributor, in a release about a new pub created in the vein of The Weekly Standard. Bill Kristol, who was editor-at-large of The Weekly Standard, in recent years, will hold that position at this publication as well. The executive editor will be Jonathan Last. Other Weekly Standard staffers who will come along for the ride include Jim Swift, Benjamin Parker, Hannah Yoest, Andrew Egger. Also on board: Kayla Gowdy, Barry Rubin and Sarah Longwell.

In a far harsher note to readers on the site, Sykes writes:

“…The president of the United States is a serial liar, a narcissist and a bully, a con man who mocks the disabled and women, a man with no fixed principles who has the vocabulary of an emotionally insecure 9-year-old.”

See the publication’s debut here.