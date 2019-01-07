Watch The First Footage From Season Eight Of ‘Game Of Thrones’

The first look at the eighth and final season of “Game of Thrones” was released late Sunday night by HBO.

A four second clip was released as part of a minute long preview for what’s to come on the network in 2019. You can watch the four second snippet and the whole video below. (RELATED: A New Study Predicts Who Will Die In Final ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season. It Could Be A Bloodbath)

I think fans will absolutely love it.

There’s one very obvious and clear observation to make here. Sansa looked pissed as hell in that clip.

She doesn't seem pleased at all that my girl Daenerys has arrived in Winterfell.

She’d fit in perfectly with the nice frigid winters of Wisconsin.

I am so juiced right now! It’s obvious they’re trying to set up some kind of massive rivalry between Sansa and Jon Snow’s new queen.

It’s probably not too bold to assume those two won’t be great friends. Sansa likely sees her as a threat to her own power and Jon.

Oh well, because Daenerys is here to roll her enemies, and I’m here for every second of the action.

You can catch all the action on HBO in April. It’s going to be an awesome ride as we say goodbye to one of the greatest shows ever made. I can’t wait to see who sits on the Iron Throne as the credits roll.

