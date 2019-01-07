Get Up to 80% Off Toys During This Walmart Clearance Sale

Did your kids not get everything on their lists for Christmas this year? Stock up for future birthdays and other surprises during this Walmart clearance sale. We found toys for kids of all ages. This Little Tykes 5-in-1 Adjustable Gym provides hours of entertainment for little ones. It retails for $45.57, but you can get it for just $29 right now.

Little Tikes 5-in-1 Adjustable Gym on sale for $29

For older kids, check out this Van Gogh 1,000-Piece Jigsaw Puzzle, which drops in price from $92.31 to just $16.21.

van Gogh Almond Branches Jigsaw Puzzle, 1000 Pieces on sale for $16.21

There are also plenty of stuffed animals on sale, including this LED Light-Up Bear, which is reduced from $19.30 to $9.65.

LED Light up Bear Dolls Glow Luminous Adorable Toys Doll — $9.65

With hundreds of items to choose from, you’re sure to find a great gift for your next baby shower or kids’ birthday party. Grab as many toys as you can while they’re on clearance!

