REPORT: Green Bay Packers Set To Hire Titans OC Matt LaFleur As Their New Head Coach

The Green Bay Packers will reportedly hire Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur as the team’s new head coach.

According to Adam Schefter, the decision was made Monday and other potential candidates had been informed they were not selected. Contract details haven’t been revealed.

Packers are zeroing in on hiring Titans’ OC Matt LaFleur as their HC, sources tell @RobDemovsky and me . Packers have begun notifying other HC candidates that they’ve interviewed that they’re out and the team has made its choice. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2019

Packers offered the job to Titans’ OC Matt LaFleur, per sources. Other HC candidates have been notified that they’re out. So it looks like LaFleur in Green Bay. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 7, 2019

This really better work out for the Packers after firing Mike McCarthy. You’re taking a guy with no head coaching experience over the person responsible for bringing a Super Bowl to Green Bay.

Matt LaFleur has been busy:

2015-16: Kyle Shanahan’s QB coach

2017: Sean McVay’s OC

2018: Mike Vrabel’s OC

2019: Packers head coach — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) January 7, 2019

I’m not saying LaFleur won’t be a success. I’m sure he’ll be okay at a minimum, but I thought for sure the Packers would get an established man with head coaching experience. (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)

The organization better also hope like hell he meshes well with Rodgers. Otherwise, you’re just bound to get a few more years of garbage.

Trust me, as a man from Wisconsin, the fans in the state will not tolerate anything less than domination.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Bay Packers (@packers) on Dec 24, 2018 at 11:19am PST

Things are about to get real interesting in Green Bay and for Packers fans around the country. As a Detroit Lions fan, I like the fact they’re bringing in a guy with no head coaching experience.

At the very least, there should be a tough learning curve. Maybe, just maybe, that’ll let my Lions get a bit of an edge.

A guy can always dream.