Former ICE Director Thomas Homan To Nancy Pelosi: ‘Love Your Country More Than You Hate This President’

Former acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Thomas Homan had harsh words for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Monday morning.

The government is currently on day 16 of a partial shutdown due to negotiation disagreements between congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump to allocate Trumps’ requested $5.6 billion for the border wall funding.

Nancy Pelosi recently told the press that GOP demands for a border wall to secure the southern border is an “act of desperation.” Fox News anchors asked Homan to respond to Pelosi’s “desperation” remarks.

WATCH:

“I would say, Nancy Pelosi, you need to love your country a little more than you hate this president,” Homan said bluntly. “Your number one responsibility is to protect the Americans and secure our border. We have already shown how a wall can be effective.”

“Put politics aside,” he continued. “This is all politics. They don’t want the president to have a win on the border.”

Homan also addressed a much maligned White House talking point that terrorists have been picked up attempting to cross the southern border. (RELATED: Trump: If Democrats Think A Wall Is ‘Immoral,’ They Should Do Something About The Vatican)

“Despite what I’ve seen this weekend on the media, terrorists come across the southern border,” Homan said. “I detained them as an ICE director. Many more come. It ain’t so much how many terrorists have been arrested entering the country illegally. How many did border patrol not catch? That’s what Americans should be thinking about.”