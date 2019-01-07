Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany Demands Answers From College Football Playoff Committee

Big Ten Commissioner Jim Delany has apparently reached out to the College Football Playoff Committee to get some answers.

CBS Sports reported the following details on Delany’s actions:

Delany wanted clarity on the value of winning a conference championship and questioned a disparity in the number of conference games played by leagues, another source said. According to a different source, the Big Ten commissioner wanted to make sure the 13-member CFP Selection Committee was “adhering to the protocol” developed when the playoff was finalized in 2012. … It is clear that Delany’s concerns are not recent developments. Though Delany never specifically said he favored expansion of the four-team bracket, an independent source has twice told CBS Sports that Delany does favor an expansion of the bracket.

Delany is like a modern-day Batman: He’s the hero true football fans deserve, but he might not be the one we need right now. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

Somebody has got to stand up to the tyranny that is the college football playoff system, and a man from the Big Ten sounds like the perfect guy for the job.

The B1G has missed the last two playoffs. I’m not going to make a huge deal about a two loss Ohio State missing it last year, but the Buckeyes not getting in this season was just downright absurd.

The fact Notre Dame got blown away only further proves my point. Urban Meyer and company deserved to be there, and it looks like Delany is now picking up the sword to fight on behalf of the whole conference. (RELATED: Clemson Rocks Notre Dame To Advance To The Title Game. The Highlights Are Insane)

He also has an excellent point. Can anybody explain why we’re playing conference title games if they don’t mean anything?

Winning your conference has to mean something. If it doesn’t, then the games shouldn’t even be played. It’s really that simple.

Something has to be changed, and it’s going to take a power conference to get that done. There might not be a stronger conference than the Big 10. If it’s war the world of college football wants, then we can give it to them. I’m all for as much chaos as possible.

Godspeed, Delany. The whole world of college football is depending on you and everybody north of the Mason-Dixon line has your back!

