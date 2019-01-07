Here’s The Message J.J. Watt Had For The Fans After The Texans’ Season Ended

Houston Texans star J.J. Watt had a message for the fans Sunday following the conclusion of his team’s season.

The Texans got bounced from the playoffs Saturday when the Indianapolis Colts lit them up. All the hype for a postseason run never materialized. It’s unfortunate for the fans, but that’s how sports work.

Watt wrote Sunday on Twitter, “No excuses. No apologies. Love this team. Love the fans. Thanks for all of the support. If I’ve learned one thing the past few years, it’s that negativity does nobody any good. So I’m gonna stay smiling & keep working to improve. (After giving the body a break & a Guinness or 2).”

I’m glad to see Watt took a moment to recognize the support fans give to their teams. There might not be a guy in the NFL more aware of the fans’ connections to the game than Watt.

He’s always gone out of his way to help people where he can. That’s why he raised millions and millions of dollars after Hurricane Harvey. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

He plays hard on the field and he’s a role model off of it. That’s a pretty good combination.

Fans of the Texans also have a ton to be optimistic about. They have a great young quarterback in Deshaun Watson, they have one of the best defensive players in league with Watt and they are absolutely trending in the correct direction.

Was this postseason disappointing for them? Absolutely, but you have to recognize that you can’t win them all in sports. That never happens.

It’s time to get back to the drawing board and prepare for next year. Trust me, the Texans will be just fine.

