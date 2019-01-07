Kevin Spacey Gets Pulled Over For Allegedly Speeding After Court Appearance

Kevin Spacey reportedly got in trouble with the law again Monday when he was pulled over for allegedly speeding following his court appearance for sexual assault charges.

It happened in Washington, D.C., when the 59-year-old disgraced “House of Cards” star was leaving Reagan National Airport after he had earlier appeared in a Massachusetts courtroom.

During his appearance, the star’s attorney’s entered a not guilty plea on his behalf to charges that Spacey allegedly groped an 18-year-old man in 2016, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Report: Kevin Spacey Facing 3 More Sexual Assault Allegations In London)

WATCH:

Kevin Spacey Pulled Over for Speeding On Way Home from Court Hearing https://t.co/lVroVLDFvy — TMZ (@TMZ) January 7, 2019

In the clip, we can see the actor being talked to by authorities who were looking at his license and registration. (RELATED: ‘House Of Cards’ Production Resumes – With Two New Additions)

Cops on the scene weren’t interested in answering questions from the photographer when asked if the “American Beauty” star got a ticket. However, later police confirmed that they let him go with only a verbal warning.

Earlier in the day, Spacey appeared in court to face charges of felony indecent assault and battery for allegedly groping the young male at a Massachusetts bar. The judge on the video can be heard reading the charges. Spacey said nothing in response.

WATCH:

As previously reported, Spacey made headlines in 2017 as part of the #MeToo movement when Boston news anchor Heather Unruh, the teen’s mom, made the allegations against him. The accusation was just one of many against the actor, which started after “Star Trek” actor Anthony Rapp accused Spacey of making a sexual advance at him when he was 14 years old and the two worked on Broadway together.