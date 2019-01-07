Keep Your New Year’s Resolution With This Digital Scale

When it comes to managing weight, there’s no tool more useful than a digital scale. Today, the EatSmart Precision CalPal bathroom scale is 40 percent off at Amazon.

It’s high time we all face the facts: the holiday season is no friend to our waistlines. But with all the deep-fried turkey, mashed potatoes, and fresh-baked cookies in the rearview mirror, those 2019 New Year’s resolutions are knocking at the door. Enter: the EatSmart Precision CalPal scale. This scale is a high-quality scale that demonstrates weight in 0.1 pound, or kilogram, increments on a clear 3.7 inch LCD display. But this scale does much more than show your current weight — this high-tech digital scale offers a wide variety of features and functions designed to help you lose and manage your weight.

EatSmart Precision CalPal Digtal Bathroom Scale with BMI and Calorie Intake, 440 Pound Capacity on sale for $20.96

The Precision CalPal scale recognizes up to four different users and with the entry of gender, height, and activity level, the scale will not only show your current weight and BMI, but will also recommend caloric intake and target weight/BMI for a healthier lifestyle. In other words, the EatSmart Precision CalPal scale takes all of the guesswork out of weight loss for up to four individuals in your home.

If you’re looking to make some lifestyle changes in 2019, there’s no better tool than a digital scale, and the EatSmart Precision CalPal bathroom scale is a premium option at an incredible price.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.