REPORT: Pittsburgh Steelers Will ‘Listen’ To Trade Offers For Antonio Brown

Antonio Browns’ days with the Pittsburgh Steelers might be rapidly nearing an end.

According to a Saturday report from Ian Rapoport, the Steelers are willing to “listen” to offers for Brown over the coming months.

From @NFLGameDay: The #Steelers are open to trading WR Antonio Brown and we look into what it means (here is the link to my story from earlier: https://t.co/rCUmJ7vrQm) pic.twitter.com/BE4hehVbDh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 5, 2019

This all comes after Brown missed the final game of the year thanks to an alleged altercation in practice and subsequently deciding to skip the rest of team activities.

That’s a bad look for a guy who is making millions of dollars a year, and arguably the greatest player on the team.

He then went and got into a beef with his former teammate Ryan Clark. Brown decided it was a good idea to call the ESPN analyst an Uncle Tom. Very smart and mature on the part of the superstar receiver. (RELATED: Antonio Brown Claims Former Teammate Ryan Clark Is An ‘Uncle Tom’)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Dec 23, 2018 at 8:43pm PST

What team would even want Brown at this point? Yes, I know he has all the talent in the world, is perhaps the best player in the league at his position, and thus can help win games.

He’s also proven over the past few days to have the maturity of a young child, to be a massive distraction for an organization and that he’s not a good teammate.

At some point, you just have to wonder if his talent outweighs the issues. If he hadn’t skipped a game, then I wouldn’t have a problem with most of his antics, but he did miss a game. That’s just something I’m not willing to overlook.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Antonio Brown (@ab) on Dec 18, 2018 at 5:55am PST

Best of luck to Brown. He’s going to need all the help he can get if he doesn’t manage to adjust his attitude and behavior.

