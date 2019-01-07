POLL: The Philadelphia Eagles Should Play Nick Foles Over Carson Wentz

People really think it’s time for the Philadelphia Eagles to permanently ride with Nick Foles.

I ran two polls Sunday regarding a potential battle between Foles and Carson Wentz for playing time. I first asked people prior to the Eagles’ big win over the Bears, “Should the Philadelphia Eagles trade Carson Wentz if Nick Foles leads them on another long postseason run?” Over 60 percent of people voted to get rid of Wentz.

Should the Philadelphia Eagles trade Carson Wentz if Nick Foles leads them on another long postseason run? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 6, 2019

After the stunning win, I asked a new question. This time I made it much more short-term and simple. I asked, “Should the Eagles keep starting Nick Foles once Carson Wentz gets healthy?” (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)

Over 80 percent of people said the Eagles should stick with Foles!

Should the Eagles keep starting Nick Foles once Carson Wentz gets healthy? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 7, 2019

It seems like people have a pretty clear feeling about what the Eagles should do. Foles won them a Super Bowl last season, and now he got them back into the playoffs in 2019 with a wild card game win.

Yes, Wentz was the second overall pick in the draft, but clearly some people don’t care one bit. Wins are wins, and nobody has done it better recently in Philly than Foles.

That might be a tough pill for some to swallow, but it’s absolutely true. The results speak for themselves.

You think these results are lopsided right now? Just wait to see what happens if the Eagles beat the Saints.

People will be shouting for Foles from the rafters. He’ll be even more of a legend than what he is right now.

The more Foles keeps on winning, the more vocal people will be for riding him long-term. Football is a crazy thing, and nobody knows that better than he does.