Ravens Coach John Harbaugh Says Lamar Jackson Is The Team’s QB Going Forward

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh made it clear Sunday after losing to the Los Angeles Chargers that Lamar Jackson is still their quarterback of the present and future.

“Lamar is our QB going forward,” Harbaugh told the media after a heartbreaking 23-17 loss to Los Angeles.

It makes sense why the Ravens coach felt the need to address the situation. Joe Flacco is a veteran who won the team a Super Bowl, and he sat there on the bench as Jackson played like garbage for three quarters.

The Louisville Heisman winner balled out in the fourth quarter, but it just wasn’t enough at that point. The Chargers had done way too much, and the hole was too deep for Jackson to dig the Ravens out of. (RELATED: Here Are The Best Moments From Week 17 Of The NFL Season)

He also had a costly fumble to seal Baltimore’s fate.

Still, riding with Jackson for the future is probably the better call. He’s a freak of nature athlete and has a cannon for an arm, but he does need to get much more refined.

That can all be fixed with more offseason work and more reps.

The future is bright in Baltimore if Jackson can keep improving. There’s no question about that at all.

As for Flacco, he won’t be on the free agency market for long at all. Somebody will scoop him up in a heartbeat.

