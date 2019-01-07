Republicans Have Questions For John Huber, The US Attorney Overseeing Investigation Of FBI

A group of top House Republicans is asking the Justice Department for details of an investigation into the FBI’s handling of the Hillary Clinton and Trump-Russia probes that is being conducted by U.S. attorney John Huber.

In a letter sent Monday, the Republicans pressed Huber, the U.S. attorney for Utah, for details about witnesses and documents reviewed as part of the investigation.

Almost no details have emerged about Huber’s investigation since he was appointed in March 2018 by then-Attorney General Jeff Sessions to investigate the FBI’s handling of the politically-charged investigations of Clinton and Trump.

Sessions appointed Huber as a compromise to Republican pressure to appoint a special counsel to investigate the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign. (RELATED: Sessions Rejects Republicans’ Call For Second Special Counsel)

“During the course of our extensive investigation we have interviewed more than a dozen current and former DOJ and FBI personnel, and were surprised to hear none of these potentially informative witnesses testified to speaking with you,” Republican Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio, Doug Collins of Georgia and Rep. Mark Meadows of North Carolina wrote to Huber.

Republicans have accused the FBI and Justice Department of misleading the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court in applications for surveillance warrants against former Trump campaign aide Carter Page. The FBI relied heavily on the unverified Steele dossier to obtain four warrants against Page.

Jordan, Collins and Meadows are asking Huber to identify which witnesses he has interviewed as part of his investigation. They are also asking for details of the number of documents that have been reviewed in the investigation, including the number of Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act applications.

