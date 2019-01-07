Schumer, Pelosi Demand ‘Equal Airtime’ To Trump After TV Networks Opt To Air Trump’s Address

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi released a statement Monday night in response to the news that television networks plan to televise President Donald Trump’s Oval Office speech Tuesday night.

“Now that the television networks have decided to air the president’s address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime,” their statement read in part.

Full @SpeakerPelosi / @SenSchumer statement here: “Now that the television networks have decided to air the President’s address, which if his past statements are any indication will be full of malice and misinformation, Democrats must immediately be given equal airtime” pic.twitter.com/oREAjvUaPn — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) January 8, 2019



The president has asked for $5.7 billion in funding for a wall along the U.S. southern border. But Democratic leaders have only offered a little more than $1 billion for “border security.” (RELATED: Here’s How Trump Thinks He Can Get His Wall)

There’s a possibility that Trump could use the opportunity to declare a state of emergency in order to build the wall.

