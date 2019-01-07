South Carolina Quarterback Jake Bentley Announces That He’ll Return To School

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley will be returning for his senior season.

The talented throwing threat recently announced the news on Twitter with a video about “One Last Ride.”

You can watch it below.

One Last Ride. Forever to thee pic.twitter.com/Qz44dpAEhp — Jake Bentley (@JakeBentley19) January 4, 2019

Well, SEC defenses might not be happy about Bentley returning, but I’m sure fans of the Gamecocks sure are. (RELATED: Who Will Win The College Football National Championship? One Team Is A Heavy Favorite)

Bentley hasn’t had the success some might have anticipated when he arrived on campus, but make no mistake about it, he is one of the most talented quarterbacks in America.

He can absolutely throw with the best of them.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Bentley (@j_bentley19) on May 18, 2018 at 5:25am PDT

The junior quarterback almost certainly has an NFL future of some kind in front of him. Is he likely going to be a day one pick? Probably not, but that doesn’t mean he couldn’t hang around on a roster for a long time.

I have no doubt at all that he can play on Sundays for years to come. Now, he might be holding a clipboard while doing it, but those checks still cash the same.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Bentley (@j_bentley19) on Sep 26, 2017 at 1:16pm PDT

His return at the very least will make South Carolina competitive in the SEC next season. It’s already shaping up to be an incredible 2019 for college football.

