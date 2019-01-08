Even Beer And Dancing Can’t Make Some Democrats Likable

Senate Democrats like Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts and Kamala Harris of California are drinking beer and awkwardly dancing to keep up with popular freshman Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

An anonymous Twitter account shared a video last week of Ocasio-Cortez dancing in college. Ocasio-Cortez claims with zero evidence that Republicans were making fun of her on Twitter, causing her to make a new dancing video as a way to fight back in good humor.

Harris danced too and tweeted a video of herself on Jan. 4 with the caption, “Just to go on record. I’m for *more* dancing in politics not less.” (RELATED: Bar Hopping With Liberals On Election Night)

