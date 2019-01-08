Bernie Sanders Will Give His Own Response To Trump’s Speech

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders will give his own televised response to President Donald Trump’s speech Tuesday night, further signaling the rift between the Democratic Party’s progressive base and its establishment wing.

The self-described socialist lawmaker will give his remarks after the Democratic Party’s official reply, given by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. According to a press release from Sanders’s office, his remarks will be streamed on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.

His response is currently slotted for “around 9:30 p.m. (sic) ET,” his office said.

Trump will be addressing the nation Tuesday night and is expected to make his case for why Democrats should pass funding for a wall along the southern border. The federal government has been partially shutdown for 18 days as Congress has been unable to make a deal to pass a budget. (RELATED: Colbert Cracks On His Own Network For Airing Trump Address)

Tonight’s remarks won’t be the first time he has broken from the Democratic Party to respond to the president. Following Trump’s 2018 State of the Union address, Sanders’s office streamed a response and attacked the president’s policies.

Sanders is rumored to be considering another run for president in 2020.

