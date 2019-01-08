Bill Belichick Says He Has More Patience Than Alabama Football Coach Nick Saban

New England Patriots legend Bill Belichick thinks he’s got a bit of a longer fuse than Nick Saban.

Saban and Belichick go way back and coached together with the Cleveland Browns. Both men have also experienced unreal levels of success. Belichick has five Super Bowls as a head coach and two more as a coordinator.

The Crimson Tide’s leader has won a grand total of six national championships, and has four of them since 2010. The numbers are just incredible, which makes people contemplate comparisons. Well, Belichick apparently thinks Saban is the tougher man to play for.

“Nick. I think I might have just a little more patience than Nick,” Belichick replied when asked who was a more demanding coach between him and his former assistant during a segment prior to the national title game. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

He might also be right on this one. Saban is notorious for blowing up on his players. During the semi-final game against Oklahoma, he lost it several times, despite blowing away the Sooners.

Nick Saban is killing Oklahoma and he is still EXTREMELY upset with the way Alabama is playing. pic.twitter.com/8voqF9uhNr — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) December 30, 2018

However, I think everybody can agree that both men are outstanding coaches, regardless of who might or might not have the most patience.

Besides, winning sometimes requires a lack of patience. Trust me when I say that when you’re chasing greatness patience can often be in short supply.

There’s nothing I wouldn’t give to sit with these two men for an hour just talking football. It would be incredible. Imagine the stories they could tell.

Damn, I’m getting a little misty in the eyes just thinking about it.

