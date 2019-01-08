Clemson Leads The Final College Football AP Poll Of The Season

Clemson took the top spot in the final AP poll of the college football season.

The top 10 in the final poll of the season are as follows:

Clemson Alabama Ohio State Oklahoma Notre Dame LSU Georgia Florida Texas Washington State

Well, Clemson and Alabama finishing in the top two spots was an obvious decision for the voters. Anything else happening would be malpractice on the part of people sending in ballots. (RELATED: Clemson Beats Alabama For National Title)

However, I would like to say that I’m very happy with Ohio State getting the third slot. The Buckeyes got shafted when they got left out of the playoff, and they responded with pure strength.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jan 1, 2019 at 3:58pm PST

They went to the Rose Bowl and handled Washington with ease. Urban Meyer ended his career with the Buckeyes by winning arguably the most prestigious bowl game outside of the playoff, and he did it in style.

OSU really should have been in the playoff. I’ll go to my grave believing that, especially after we saw the semi-finals.

Yet, they pushed through for a big Rose Bowl victory. That’s more than enough to earn them the third spot. SEC fanboys might hate it, but it’s the truth. Facts matter in this world.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Ohio State Football (@ohiostatefb) on Jan 1, 2019 at 7:32pm PST

I also love seeing Washington State finish in the top 10. Mike Leach is doing something special with the Cougars, and the world of college football is much better off for it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Washington State Football (@wsucougarfootball) on Jan 2, 2019 at 11:17am PST

It was a hell of a year for the sport, and I hope you all enjoyed it as much as I did. Jump into the comments with your thoughts on the final rankings.

P.S: I thought about bringing up how Wisconsin isn’t ranked. A younger David Hookstead would have, but I’ll grown up and mature now. Life changes fast.