CONTRACT DETAILS: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Hire Bruce Arians As Head Coach

The Tampa Buccaneers have hired Bruce Arians to be their new head coach.

According to Ian Rapoport, Arians has agreed to a four year deal with a team option for a fifth year.

The #Bucs are signing Bruce Arians to a 4-year deal with a fifth-yaer option, source said. Among the coaches Arians hopes to finalize deals with: Harold Goodwin as Run Game Coordinator/OLine, Byron Leftwich as Pass Game Coordinator and Clyde Christianson as QB coach. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 8, 2019

This is a big-time hire for Tampa Bay. Arians went .500 or above in five of his six seasons with the Arizona Cardinals prior to being hired by the Bucs. (RELATED: Arizona Cardinals Hire Kliff Kingsbury As Head Coach)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are finalizing a deal to make Bruce Arians their new head coach, per @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/N0jtYcVrJd — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 8, 2019

Arians brings a ton of experience to the table, and he’ll hopefully be able to get Jameis Winston to settle down, stop being a distraction for the team and to become a more consistent quarterback.

If he is capable of doing that while winning some games, then his tenure with the Buccaneers should be a success.

View this post on Instagram

That might be much easier said than done, however. There is no question in my mind that running the Bucs won’t be a stroll in the park at all.

Jameis alone could be a massive handful. But that’s why they pay coaches the big bucks. Either show up or get out. Time will tell which fate ultimately awaits Arians. In the meantime, he should start getting to work.

