Detroit Lions Get Rid Of Lead Contract Negotiator Matt Harriss

Detroit Lions fans might not be pleased to learn lead contract negotiator Matt Harriss is no longer with the team.

The Detroit Free Press reported the following Monday:

The Detroit Lions are in good shape when it comes to the salary cap for 2019, with more than $30 million in room, but that didn’t stop them from making a change atop their football administration department Monday. The Lions parted ways with lead contract negotiator Matt Harriss, one of Bob Quinn’s first hires when he took over as general manager in 2016. Harriss, whose title was vice president of football administration, did not return a message left on his cell phone Monday.

So, let me get this straight. We’re in “good shape” when it comes to cap space, but we just booted the man responsible for creating that situation?

Do I have this all figured out correctly? If so, that makes no sense at all.

It makes absolutely no sense at all to fire the man who set up good cap space for the team. This is why the Detroit Lions are the Detroit Lions.

We just underwent a pathetic season. Absolutely pathetic! We won a grand total of six games. That is utterly unacceptable. (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)

If anything, it sounds like Harriss should be the one man we keep around because major changes need to be made. The man running the numbers might be a nice asset to have in that situation.

Sometimes it’s just so hard to be a Lions fan. It is so difficult when the moves my team makes are mind-boggling at times.

Remember when we traded Golden Tate? Yeah, that was a genius decision. He’s playing in the playoffs and my team lost 10 games. Smart call. Absolutely genius.

I can’t wait to find out what terrible decision the franchise makes next! I’m sure it’ll be absolutely gut wrenching.

