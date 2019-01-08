Donald Trump Jr. Calls Out Seth Meyers For Joking About Murdered Americans: ‘As Usual They Know No Bounds’

Donald Trump Jr. called out Seth Meyers after the talk show host mocked President Donald Trump’s address to the nation about the crisis on the border.

“As usual they know no bounds… Those murdered by illegals who have multiple felonies and deportations are just a punch line to these lib clowns. Such a disgrace,” the first son tweeted Tuesday night to his millions of followers, along with the retweet from “Late Night With Seth Meyers” that read, “Is this Oval Office: SVU?” (RELATED: Exclusive Video: Trump Jr. And Guilfoyle Unleash On Hillary Clinton Over ‘Civility’ Comment)

As usual they know no bounds… Those murdered by illegals who have multiple felonies and deportations are just a punch line to these lib clowns. Such a disgrace. https://t.co/Kb7ICr9tJL — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) January 9, 2019

And he wasn’t the only one. Former NBC and Fox News host Megyn Kelly also tweeted her criticism of the CBS talk show for the tweet. (RELATED: Immigration Experts Explain What An Effective Border Wall Actually Looks Like)

“I’m sure that’s hysterical to the families of the murder victims the president just discussed,” Kelly tweeted to her millions of followers.

I’m sure that’s hysterical to the families of the murder victims the president just discussed. https://t.co/XOOWeWZMSp — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) January 9, 2019

Trump Jr., who has called out Democrats and liberals in the past for their hypocrisy, reacted to the media’s comments ahead of Trump’s Oval Office address in which CNN’s Don Lemon accused the president of spreading “propaganda.”

“At least they’re not pretending to be even a little objective anymore,” the first son tweeted, along with a clip posted on social media of CNN’s host Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo discussing Trump’s “border crisis” speech.

“CNN’s Don Lemon is worried people will believe Trump’s speech on the southern border crisis: “But do you think it should be — I don’t know — a delay of some sort, and then you can — because people believe it.[The president] will say what he has to say. People will believe it…”