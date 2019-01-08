Chicago Brewery Backs Up Cody Parkey, Offers Free Beer To Anyone Capable Of Actually Making 43-Yard Field Goal

Jena Greene | Reporter

Chicago-based brewery Goose Island Beer Co. made an offer on Monday that almost nobody can refuse.

The popular beer company is reportedly offering to give anyone who can complete a 43-yard field goal — the same as Cody Parkey’s infamous ‘doink’ that dashed the Bears’ chances of advancing in the playoffs — free beer for life. (RELATED: NFL Announces Update On The Missed Kick At The End Of The Bears-Eagles Game)

The NFL ended up changing the ruling from a “block” to a “miss,” but not before Parkey received a ton of flack online for the botched attempt. Even a few (okay way more than a few) Chicago locals disowned Parkey and blamed the entire game on him.

So the Chicago-based beer company decided to take matters into its own hands and stood in solidarity with Parkey. You can read the long-winded Twitter thread below:

Now, granted, the promotion is only going on this weekend during normal operation hours, but if you happen to be in Chicago and you’re feeling loose, stop in. There’s a chance you have the skills equal to that of an NFL player and it could win you free beer for life.

Or a pulled hammy. You choose.

Follow Jena on Twitter

Tags : beer chicago bears cody parkey
© Copyright 2010 - 2018 | The Daily Caller