Chicago Brewery Backs Up Cody Parkey, Offers Free Beer To Anyone Capable Of Actually Making 43-Yard Field Goal

Chicago-based brewery Goose Island Beer Co. made an offer on Monday that almost nobody can refuse.

The popular beer company is reportedly offering to give anyone who can complete a 43-yard field goal — the same as Cody Parkey’s infamous ‘doink’ that dashed the Bears’ chances of advancing in the playoffs — free beer for life. (RELATED: NFL Announces Update On The Missed Kick At The End Of The Bears-Eagles Game)

The NFL ended up changing the ruling from a “block” to a “miss,” but not before Parkey received a ton of flack online for the botched attempt. Even a few (okay way more than a few) Chicago locals disowned Parkey and blamed the entire game on him.

So the Chicago-based beer company decided to take matters into its own hands and stood in solidarity with Parkey. You can read the long-winded Twitter thread below:

THREAD

*deep breath* we think we’re finally okay with talking about yesterday’s game. 1/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

A lot of armchair kickers on here are saying that they could hit that field goal, which we find DOUBTFUL. You’re gonna sit there on your throne of potato chips and vape pens and criticize this dude’s athleticism? GET REAL. 2/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

So you know what we’re going to do? Build a dang field goal post in the middle of the street outside of our brewery, and all you pro athletes can come out and prove us wrong. 3/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

This weekend during normal taproom hours we’ll have a chance for you to show off your kicking skills. Hit the 43 yard field goal and you’ll win beer for a year and eternal glory. More info coming soon. 4/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

Also, IT WAS TIPPED. 5/5 — Goose Island Beer Co (@GooseIsland) January 7, 2019

Now, granted, the promotion is only going on this weekend during normal operation hours, but if you happen to be in Chicago and you’re feeling loose, stop in. There’s a chance you have the skills equal to that of an NFL player and it could win you free beer for life.

Or a pulled hammy. You choose.

