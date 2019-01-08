Some Guy In California Spent Three Hours Licking A Doorbell, And Now The Police Want To Find Him

Your first name

Police are looking for a man who licked a doorbell at a California home for three hours.

The home owners were not in town at the time of the incident, though their children were present.

The bizarre event was caught on the Salinas, California, home’s surveillance camera Saturday morning, according to KION. The camera also caught the man relieving himself in front of the house.

The Salinas Police Department believes the suspect is 33-year-old Roberto Daniel Arroyo.

“We were pleasantly surprised. The image was so clear it didn’t take us long to identify the individual,” Salinas Police Department spokesperson Miguel Cabrera said.

Arroyo reportedly went to a neighbor’s house as well. (RELATED: California Man Allegedly Found Two Homeless Men Cooking Dinner In His Apartment)

Neighbors and residents expressed bewilderment over Arroyo’s behavior.

“I thought I’ve seen it all, but this takes the cake,” neighbor Alfred Santos told ABC 7.

“You kind of laugh about it afterwards because, technically, he didn’t harm anybody, he didn’t break anything,” said Sylvia Dungan, the owner of the home.

Arroyo could face charges for petty theft and prowling.

