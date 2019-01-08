Kate Moss Says She Still Gets Nervous Before Modeling. Here’s Why

Even though Kate Moss has been a famous model for over 30 years, the supermodel revealed Tuesday that she still gets nervous.

In a video feature for the U.K.’s LOVE Magazine, Moss admitted that she still gets the jitters before photo shoots. (RELATED: Kate Moss Can Still Rock A Runway At 44)

“I still get nervous when I walk on set,” she admitted in a voiceover as footage of the model in a bright red suede suit rolls. “I still kind of think, ‘OMG I don’t know what I’m thinking,’ then I get on set, then one pic is done, then I know what I’m doing. It’s more about figuring who the character is that I’m playing or who I’m going to play that day. Figuring out who that is, then I’m OK.”

You can watch her video below:

Kate Moss may still get nervous, but we certainly can’t tell. At 44, she’s one of the most successful models in history and isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

