Second Black Man Dies In Democratic Mega-Donor’s Home, First Was A Male Sex Worker 17 Months Ago

People are calling for the arrest of a Democratic mega-donor after a black man was found dead in his home early Monday morning. It is the second time this has happened in roughly the last year and a half.

Protests have broken out in front of Ed Buck’s home following the recent discovery of the deceased man.

“Arrest Ed Buck, prosecute Ed Buck, and then a jury needs to convict Ed Buck,” activist Jasmyne Cannick said to the protesters outside Buck’s apartment on Monday, according to Fox News. “This man has had two dead bodies in his house, and he is still in his house.”

The protesters are now turning their anger towards the neighbors who live in Ed Buck’s apartment building, saying they are complicit in the deaths of the men who have died inside of his apartment. Neighbors say they’ve called police and they’re sick of Buck’s actions. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/OmkGS23Qqs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) January 8, 2019

Buck’s attorney, Seymour Amster, told Fox News that the death was of a man who had known Buck for the last 25 years, adding that the man recently reached out to Buck for help.

Police have yet to release the name of the recently deceased man. Many believe that this is a pattern.

Back on July 27, 2017, Gemmel Moore, 26, was found dead in Buck’s home. Moore was a sex worker. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office ruled the cause of death to be an overdose of methamphetamine.

The coroner’s report at the time revealed that drug paraphernalia, sex toys, and plastic bags that were believed to be containing meth were found in Buck’s apartment, according to WEHOville. They also reported that police did not have sufficient proof to prosecute Buck for Moore’s death.

However, in an effort to convince prosecutors to file charges, Moore’s mother released part of his journal in which he wrote that he had “become addicted to drugs and the worst one at that. Ed Buck is the one to thank.”

If another young, Black gay man overdoses or worse dies at Democratic donor Ed Buck’s apartment it’s going to be the fault of the sheriff’s dept and L.A. District Atty for not stopping him when they had the opportunity to. #GemmelMoore #Justice4Gemmel pic.twitter.com/jlbS2KTvNe — Jasmyne Cannick (@Jasmyne) July 28, 2018

Last March, now-Sen. Krysten Sinema donated more than $33,000 after Buck gave that money to her campaign. A number of other Democrats either returned or donated monetary donations from Buck, including Rep. Adam Schiff, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, and L.A. District Attorney Jackie Lacey, Fox News reported.

Buck also donated to former President Barack Obama and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

