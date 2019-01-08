Matthew McConaughey Cuts The Hair Of Texas Football Player Breckyn Hager

Matthew McConaughey is apparently dabbling in the hair cutting business these days.

Texas defensive lineman Breckyn Hager posted a pair of photos on Instagram late Monday night of the superstar actor cutting his hair.

Yes, you read that sentence correctly. Matthew McConaughey, one of the most famous men on the planet, spent his Monday cutting the hair of a Texas football player.

Look, I might be the biggest fan of McConaughey on the planet. I watch all of his stuff. I loved “True Detective,” I loved “Dallas Buyers Club” and “White Boy Rick” and I can’t wait to see him in “Serenity.”

Still, I have no idea why he’s cutting Hager’s hair and it’s being posted about on Instagram. I’d love to have a beer with the superstar actor, but I’m not sure I want him chilling with sharp objects around my head.

It’s well-documented that McConaughey is a Texas superfan. Everybody who follows college football knows that.

Maybe this was just an inside joke with the team. I have no idea. Maybe he did it because Texas stomped all over Georgia. (RELATED: Texas Blows Away Georgia 28-21 In The Sugar Bowl)

I honestly have no idea, but I just find the whole thing weird. Let’s let McConaughey stick to making movies, being a chill guy, making cool commercials and we can have somebody else stick to the hair cutting duties.

