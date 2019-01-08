Mike McCarthy On ‘Hold’ For The Cleveland Browns Head Coach Opening

Mike McCarthy probably wasn’t too pleased with the latest update on his prospects to take over the Cleveland Browns.

ESPN’s Rob Demovsky reported Monday afternoon, “The Browns talked with either Mike McCarthy or his reps today, but things are on hold for now while the Browns talk to other candidates, according to sources. Meanwhile, McCarthy remains very much in play for the Jets.”

Yeah, I can’t imagine the former Packers coach was overly happy hearing he was on “hold for now” when it comes to the Browns.

Imagine being a Super Bowl winning coach, and the Cleveland Browns not being overly eager to hire you. That has to be an absolute shot to the ego.

As I’ve said before, I think McCarthy would be a solid hire for the Browns. He’s got experience, he has a history with high-profile quarterbacks and he’s won a lot of games. (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)

Find me a more qualified option right now with a history of success. I highly doubt you can.

The Browns better know damn well what they’re doing because passing over McCarthy for an unproven candidate could prove to be a massive mistake.

That’s the kind of choice that can get a general manager fired. At the very least, it looks like McCarthy will have other options if the Browns decide they don’t want him.

