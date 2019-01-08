SCOTUS Rules Against Mystery Firm In Mueller Grand Jury Fight

The Supreme Court will not intervene on behalf of a foreign-owned company fighting a grand jury subpoena in the special counsel’s investigation, it was revealed on Tuesday.

The Supreme Court upheld a lower court’s decision to force the foreign-owned firm, referred to only as “Company A,” to comply with a grand jury subpoena issued by Mueller in August 2018, according to Politico.

The company resisted the subpoena, claiming that its country’s laws prevented it from complying with the request. The company was slapped with contempt charges and fines for resisting the subpoena. (RELATED: Supreme Court Intervenes In Apparent Mystery Mueller Case)

The identity of the company and its home country have remained shrouded in mystery for several months. The case has transpired under seal.

Chief Justice John Roberts issued a stay in the case on Dec. 23, temporarily relaxing penalties against the firm.

Mueller on Friday requested a six-month extension for a grand jury impaneled in Washington, D.C. His investigation, which is looking into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russian government, is believed to be in its final phase.

