News And Sports Account For Over 28 Percent Of Television Viewing

News and sports accounted for a shocking amount of the TV watched in 2018.

According to Michael Mulvihill, news and sports accounted for 28.1 percent of all viewing.

News and sports accounted for 28.1% of national TV viewing in 2018. Five years ago that figure was 20.8%

This is news brings a smile to my face. I’m glad to know that I’m living in a country where sports and the news dominate TV. (RELATED: Here Were The Best Moments From Wild Card Weekend In The NFL)

Dumb shows might be popular elsewhere, but not in the country where my feet are planted. In this country, we play and watch sports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Detroit Lions (@detroitlionsnfl) on Jan 1, 2019 at 2:40pm PST

At least it shows that our country still has a solid core at some degree. Once we stop watching sports, then I’ll know this country has officially gone to hell.

As long as the sports television numbers stay high, America will end up being just fine.

I honestly believe that. We’re officially screwed once soap operas take over the NFL. If that ever happens, the country I love will be dead. Until then, let’s keep watching our sports! Give me all the football, hockey, basketball and baseball that I can handle.

