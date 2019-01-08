It’s Hard To Believe Nina Dobrev Turns 30 Years Old Today. Celebrate With Her Best Photos [SLIDESHOW]

January 9 is Nina Dobrev’s birthday.

The actress turns 30 years old today and has packed in a huge career in the entertainment industry.

Real name Nikolina Konstantinova Dobreva, Nina was born in Bulgaria but emigrated to Canada with her parents shortly after she was born. Her breakout role was a huge one; she landed the role of Mia Jones in the Canadian teen drama “Degrassi: The Next Generation,” in the mid-2000s. (RELATED: Nina Dobrev Kills It On The Red Carpet Every Time)

She then went on to play several roles in the hit drama and action series “The Vampire Diaries.” Dobrev won a slew of awards from her work in the show, including Teen Choice Breakout Star — Female, Teen Choice TV Actress – Fantasy/Sci-Fi, Teen Choice Hottie – Female, and People’s Choice Favorite TV Drama Actress.

There’s no doubt Nina Dobrev is one of America’s favorite actress. And with over 16 million followers, she’s a fan favorite on Instagram, too. Check out some of her best photos below.