Looks Like Philly Still Isn’t Over That Whole Blocked-Kick Thing

It’s been almost two full days since the Eagles advanced to the playoffs, but the city of Philadelphia doesn’t seem to quite be over the win yet.

Rewind about 48 hours: The Eagles were up 16-15. With 10 seconds left in the game, the Bears brought kicker Cody Parkey in to complete a 43-yard field goal. Except he didn’t do that. He came just shy of completing a kick, with Eagles defensive tackle Treyvon Hester slightly tipping the ball before it had a chance to clear the uprights. (RELATED: NFL Announces Update On The Missed Kick At The End Of The Bears – Eagles Game)

Cody Parkey caught a lot of flack for botching the final result, and the city of Philadelphia isn’t making it much easier.

That’s because the PECO building in downtown Philadelphia has been playing footage of the now-infamous doink on a loop.

The double-doink in bright lights high above the city of Philadelphia. That’s right, the PECO Building is showing an animation of the famous blocked kick. pic.twitter.com/UiicTFvhYA — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) January 8, 2019

But it doesn’t seem like Cody Parkey has spent much time thinking about Philly since his season ended. In fact, if I were him, I’d be cruising down to the beach with my wife and forgetting about the Windy City and all the troubles it brought along with it:

