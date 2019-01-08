Major Networks Will Cover Schumer And Pelosi’s Rebuttal To Trump’s National Address

Many major television networks are planning to carry Democrats’ rebuttal to President Donald Trump’s national address Tuesday evening.

Airing a rebuttal following a president’s primetime address is not unprecedented, reported The Hill. Then-House Speaker John Boehner received time to respond to former President Barack Obama’s speech on the debt ceiling on July 25, 2011.

Trump announced Monday that he will speak to the nation Tuesday night about illegal immigration and border security as the U.S. enters day 18 of a partial government shutdown in a fight over funding a border wall. The address is expected to last about eight minutes.

The list of networks that confirmed they’re carrying the address includes: ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, PBS, CNN, Fox News, Fox Business and MSNBC.

ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, Fox broadcasting, Fox News Channel, Fox Business Network and MSNBC will air the Democratic rebuttal to the address after Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi requested an equivalent slot to the president’s, reported The Associated Press. (RELATED: See How The Shutdown Racks Up Against The Longest In History)

Many in the media were not happy that all the major networks were carrying both addresses.

“Like they’ve done with other presidents in other times, the networks should refuse to turn over the airwaves to Donald Trump tonight for what they know objectively to be a steady stream of lies,” MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski said on “Morning Joe” Tuesday. (RELATED: ‘Morning Joe’ Wants Networks To Make A Power Play Against Trump’s Oval Office Address)

Trump is set to visit the U.S.-Mexico border Thursday, reported The Hill. He will also deliver another primetime address when he gives the 2019 State of the Union on Jan. 29.

