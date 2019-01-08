Prepare For Your Big Game Party With These Essentials

As we begin 2019, it is time to start preparing for the next fun American holiday. I’m talking about Super Bowl Sunday! You might be a huge football or maybe you just like to check out the latest commercials. Either way, it’s a great way to spend time with family and friends. If you are hosting your own get together, Amazon has an array of supplies. Here are few suggestions:

A set of 3 football field tablecloths for only $8.99:

Pack of 3 Game Day Football Touchdown Tablecover 54″x78″ by Oojami — $8.99

2. A portable inflatable field goal serving buffet. Blow it up and fill it with snacks or add ice and keep your beverages ice-cold:

Football Field Goal Post Inflatable Buffet Snack Bar Cooler – Tailgate & Home Party Supplies — $14.68

Are you planning a friendly pool on the outcome of the big game? Here’s a chart to help you keep track. It is an 11″ x 17″ wall hanging with removable tabs.

Katie Doodle Super-Bowl Party Supplies Games-Squares Poster [11×17 inches] with Removable Easy-Stick Wall Tabs-Design (SB001), White — $14.99

Want a real show stopper? Consider purchasing this stadium snack arena for $39.99. Fully assembled, it’s 35 x 31 inches and it has room for 14 different snacks and four dips or sauces.

Taste of the Stadium — $39.99

And don’t forget the dessert…for only $15.76, you can pick up a mini field with bleacher stands that hold cupcakes.

Large Football Stadium Cupcake Holder – Party Tableware Serveware — $15.77

No matter what you do, you can find all you party supplies on Amazon. If you get generic football decorations like those above, you can reuse them for future football games or tailgating events. If your team is in the big event, however, Amazon has everything you need for that as well. The site has wearables and decorations for every team in NFL. Have fun!

